पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनुदान:डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ विज्ञान और टेक्नॉलोजी से खालसा कॉलेज को अनुदान की किस्त जारी

आनंदपुर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विज्ञान के 4 विभागों केमिस्ट्री, फिजिक्स, मैथ और बॉटनी को मिली राशि

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रबंध अधीन चल रहे स्थानीय श्री गुरु तेग बहादर ख़ालसा कॉलेज को भारत सरकार के डिपार्टमेंट आफ विज्ञान एंड टेकनालॉजी (डीएसटी) की तरफ से उच्च शिक्षा संस्थाअों में विज्ञान और तकनीक के स्तर को ऊंचा उठाने और सुधार करन के लिए अनुदान दी गई थी, जिसकी पहली किस्त 30 लाख जारी की गई है।

यह अनुदान कॉलेज के विज्ञान के चार विभागों को मिला है जिसमें केमिस्ट्री, फिजिक्स, मैथ और बॉटनी विभाग शामिल हैं। कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसवीर सिंह ने समूह स्टाफ को मुबारकबाद देते कहा कि कॉलेज और इलाके के लिए डीएसटी दावत अनुदान का मिलना सम्मान वाली बात है। दावत अनुदान प्राप्त करने सम्बन्धी देश भर में से 250 के करीब कॉलेजों ने हिंदु यूनिवर्सिटी वाराणसी में पेशकारी दी थी, जिसमें से सिर्फ़ 18 कॉलेजों को यह अनुदान प्राप्त हुआ है।

जिनमें उनका कॉलेज शामिल है। डीएसटी दावत संबंधी प्रस्ताव की तैयारी कॉलेज के विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर साहिबान की तरफ से गई थी। जिसकी पेशकारी वाराणसी कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसवीर सिंह और फिजिक्स विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. विमल मेहता की तरफ से दी गई। उन्होंने बताया कि दावत अनुदान देने के लिए संबंधित कॉलेज के स्टाफ की रिसर्च प्रोफाइल, एससीआई पब्लिकेशन और कॉलेज को प्राप्त होने वाली बाहरी फंडिंग को देखकर ही चयन होत है और अनुदान प्राप्त करने के उपरांत इन संस्थाअों ने विज्ञान और तकनीक की बेहतरी के लिए कार्यक्रम बनाने होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें