विरासत-ए-खालसा:आज से खुलेगा विरासत-ए-खालसा, कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित नियमों की पालना करते हुए देख सकेंगे सैलानी

आनंदपुर साहिब2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के चलते मार्च महीने से बंद था, पहले की ही तरह सुबह 10 से शाम 4:30 बजे तक खुला रहेगा

पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से विश्व प्रसिद्ध विरासत-ए-खालसा को 11 नवंबर से खोलने का फैसला किया गया है। इस संबंधी प्रबंधकों की तरफ से पूरे कांप्लेक्स को पूरी तरह के साथ सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा है। यहां आने वाले सैलानियों को ग्रह मंत्रालय और सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जारी की गई कोविड-19 से बचाव की सावधानियों का पालन करना होगा।

बता दें कि विरासत-ए-खालसा कोरोना महामारी के कारण मार्च के बाद लगातार बंद था। अब सरकार ने अहम फैसला लेते हुए इसे 11 नवंबर से खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। इस संबंध में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक विरासत-ए-खालसा को पहले की तरह सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 4.30 बजे तक खोला जा रहा है।

इसके लिए सभी प्रबंध मुकम्मल कर लिए हैं। पंजाब सरकार और सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जारी सभी जरूरी दिशा निर्देशों के पालना को यकीनी बनाया जाएगा। बता दें कि लॉकडाउन से पहले विरास-ए-खालसा को देखने के लिए एक दिन में 7 हजार से 10 हजार तक सैलानी पहुंचते थे।

कैबिनेट मंत्री चन्नी ने खोलने का किया ऐलान

पंजाब सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी ने विरासत-ए-खालसा को खोलने का ऐलान करते हुए कहा कि देश-विदेश से आनंदपुर साहिब में आने वाली संगत के लिए यह बहुत खुशी की बात है कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की हिदायतों के अनुसार पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से ये फैसला लिया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रबंधकों की तरफ से कांप्लेक्स को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज करके कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए प्रयोग की जाने वाली सावधानियों की पालन करके यहां सैलानियों की आमद 11 नवंबर से शुरू की जा रही है।

