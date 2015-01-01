पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समागम:किसानों का सम्मान न करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को शताब्दी समागमों में नहीं बुलाएगी एसजीपीसी : जगीर कौर

आनंदपुर साहिब2 दिन पहले
  नवनियुक्त शिरोमणि कमेटी अध्यक्ष पहुंचीं आनंदपुर साहिब, तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब में नतमस्तक

एसजीपीसी की अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब में नतमस्तक होने पहुंची बीबी जगीर कौर ने बड़ा बयान देते हुए कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरिंदर मोदी को एसजीपीसी के शताब्दी समागमों में नहीं बुलाया जाएगा। वह तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब में नतमस्तक होने के उपरांत मीडिया से बात कर रहीं थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के मुद्दे पर पूरा देश एकजुट है और शिरोमणि कमेटी किसानों की हर सहायता के लिए हर समय तैयार है। जहां शिरोमणि कमेटी ने किसानों के संघर्ष में गुरु कर लंगर, सोने के लिए बिस्तरे, 200 शौचालय सेट, 3 मेडिकल वैन भेजी गई हैं।

वहीं हर तरह की सहायता के लिए वचनबद्ध है। संघर्ष दौरान मौत होने पर किसानों के घरों में शिरोमणि कमेटी की ओर से एक-एक लाख के चेक पहुंचाए जाएंगे। सिंह साहिब ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह की तरफ से खुद धरने में जाने बारे उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे जत्थेदार, नेता साहिबान, शिरोमणि कमेटी मेंबर, रागी, ढाडी, सेवक आदि सभी किसानों के साथ हैं।

श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब का 400 साला समागम, शिरोमणि कमेटी के शताब्दी और श्री ननकाणा साहिब का 100 साला समागम फरवरी में है। इसके लिए शिरोमणि कमेटी की तरफ से समिति बनाई गई है। ये दिवस बड़े स्तर पर मनाए जाएंगे। इन शताब्दी समागमों में प्रधानमंत्री नरिंदर मोदी को नहीं बुलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि वह हमारे किसानों की मांगे नहीं मानते तो हमारे पास से क्या आशा रखते हैं।

इस मौके उनके साथ चीफ सचिव हरजिंदर सिंह धामी, सचिव प्रताप सिंह, कार्यकारी मेंबर अजमेर सिंह खेड़ा, शिरोमणि कमेटी मेंबर भाई अमरजीत सिंह चावला, दलजीत सिंह भिंडर, सुरिंदर सिंह, ज्ञानी फूला सिंह, कुलविंदर कौर, बाबा तीर्थ सिंह, जत्थेदार संतोख सिंह, बाबा जरनैल सिंह, मैनेजर गुरदीप सिंह कंग, मलकीत सिंह, हरदेव सिंह, सुरिंदर कौर, हरजिंदर कौर समेत नेता उपस्थित थे।

