खौफनाक वारदात:विदेश से लौटा लड़का नशे के लिए मांगता था रुपए, नहीं मिलने पर पिता और सौतेली मां की हत्या की

बलाचौर(नवांशहर)19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवांशहर जिले के गांव बुर्ज चक्क में घर के फर्श पर पड़ी जोगिंदर सिंह और उसकी पत्नी की डेड बॉडी।
  • गांव बुर्ज चक्क के जोगिन्द्र पाल उर्फ किंग और परमजीत कौर के रूप में हुई मृतकों की पहचान
  • जोगिंदर सिंह लेबलान में रहता था और लॉकडाउन दौरान ही वह विदेश से अपने घर आया था

नवांशहर में गुरुवार देर रात एक दंपति की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या का आरोप बेटे पर ही है। बताया जाता है कि मृतक बुजुर्ग ने दूसरी शादी की हुई थी। पहली पत्नी का बेटा नशे के लिए रुपयों की मांग करता था। रुपए नहीं मिलने पर उसने अपने पिता और सौतेली मां को मार डाला। पुलिस ने सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाते हुए आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

मामला बलाचौर ब्लॉक के गांव बुर्ज चक्क का है। मृतकों की पहचान जोगिन्द्र पाल उर्फ किंग और परमजीत कौर के रूप में हुई है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक जोगिंदर सिंह लेबलान में रहता था और लॉकडाउन दौरान ही वह विदेश से अपने घर आया था। गुरुवार देर रात जोगिंदर के बेटे हरदीप ने जोगिंदर और उसकी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। शुक्रवार सुबह हत्या का पता चलने के बाद आसपास के लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

बताया जा रहा है कि 25 वर्षीय आरोपी हरदीप नशे का आदी है और नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र में भी रहकर आया है। वह माता-पिता से पैसों की डिमांड कर रहा था। पैसे न मिलने पर उसने दरांत से दोनों को काट डाला और फरार हो गया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मौके का मुआयना करने के बाद मृतकों के शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखवा दिया है। आरोपी हरदीप के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। उसकी तलाश में छापामारी कर रही है।

