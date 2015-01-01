पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष-प्रदर्शन:कृषि कानून रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान संगठनों ने मजारी टोल प्लाजा पर किया रोष-प्रदर्शन

बलाचौर2 दिन पहले
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए खेती कानूनों को रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को क्षेत्र के किसान संगठनों व मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनरों द्वारा गांव मजारी के टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दिया गया। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारी टोल प्लाजा से मार्च करते हुए बलाचौर के मेन चौक पर पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार इन

बिलों को रद्द नहीं करती तब तक जंग जारी रहेगी। टोल प्लाजों और कार्पोरेट घरानों के अन्य कारोबार वाले स्थानों पर धरने जारी रहेंगे। इस मौके पर महां सिंह रौड़ी, प्रेम रक्कड़, बलजीत सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, जोगिंदर सिंह अटवाल, हरविंदर सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह ढिल्लों, दलजीत सिंह बैंस, सोहन सिंह, बलजीत सिंह, हरमिंदर सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, दलजीत सिंह बैंस, गुरबचन सिंह, पाली मजारा, सुच्चा सिंह, धन्ना राम, कुलदीप दीपी,

राजविंदर सिंह गुलपुर, गुरभजन सिंह, दलजीत सिंह बैंस, अवतार सिंह, सोहन सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह गोरा, मोहन सिंह, हरमिंदर सिंह, रघवीर सिंह, अतिंदरपाल सिंह, हरदीप सिंह नागरा, काका छोकर, सिमरजीत सिंह, आदेशवीर सिंह भट्‌ठल, जोगा सिंह, संतोख सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

