जागरूकता कैंप:पराली की सुपर सीडर, जीरो ट्रिल ड्रिल मशीनों से करें संभाल

बलाचौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव मंडेर में फसली विभिन्नता स्कीम के तहत किसान जागरूकता कैंप का आयोजन बलाचौर के कृषि अधिकारी डॉ. विजय महेशी की अगुवाई में किया गया। डॉ. महेशी ने कहा कि धान को काटने के बाद उसके अवशेष को आग न लगाएं। पराली जलाने से उसमें मौजूद मूलभूत और सूक्ष्म खुराकी तत्व जल जाते हैं, जमीन का जैविक मादा कम हो जाता है और जमीन की उपजाऊ शक्ति, बनावट पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ता है।

एक एकड़ धान की फसल से तकरीबन 3 टन पराली पैदा होती है और एक टन पराली जलाने से 400 किलो जैविक कार्बन, 5.5 किलो नाईट्रोजन, 2.3 किलो फॉस्फोर्स, 2.5 किलो पोटाष और 12 किलो सल्फर का नुकसान होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि किसानों को धान की पराली की संभाल करने के लिए अलग-अलग मशीनों जैसे कि सुपर सीडर, हैपी सीडर, जीरो ट्रिल-ड्रिल आदि का प्रयोग करने और विभाग द्वारा निजी किसानों, किसान ग्रुप और सहकारी सभाओं को मशीनरी पर दी जाने वाली सब्सिडी का लाभ लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने किसानों को धान की फसल की कटाई सुपर स्ट्राय मैनजमैंट सिस्टम (एसएमएस) वाली कंबाइन मशीन के साथ ही सुबह 10 से शाम 7 बजे तक ही करने पर जोर दिया। इस मौके पर देश राज, वैद प्रकाश, सतनाम सिंह, गुरचरन सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

