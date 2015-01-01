पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिलान्यास:लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह ने 1962 में चीन हमले को असफल कर लद्दाख को बचाया था

बलाचौर2 दिन पहले
  • हीरो ऑफ लद्दाख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह के बुत का अनावरण

हीरो ऑफ लद्दाख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह की याद को ताजा रखने के लिए गांव सयाणा में बनाए गए उनके बुत का अनावरण किया गया। बुत से पर्दा हटाने की रस्म बाबा परमजीत सिंह हंसाली वाले और वरिष्ठ अकाली नेता रमनदीप सिंह थियाड़ा द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से अदा की गई। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए रमनदीप थियाड़ा ने लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह का बुत स्थापित करने के लिए क्षेत्रवासियों और ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी याद में लाइब्रेरी तथा म्यूजियम हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए बहुत ज्यादा लाभदायक साबित होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह बहुत ही दिलेर शख्सियत के मालिक थे, जिन्होंने अपनी ड्यूटी के कार्यकाल को बखूबी निभाते हुए 1962 में चीन द्वारा किए गए हमले का जहां मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया, वहीं उनकी रणनीति ने जम्मू कश्मीर के लद्दाख क्षेत्र को दुश्मनों के हाथ जाने नहीं दिया, जो आज भारत का अहम हिस्सा है।

नवंबर 1963 वे जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ इलाके में अपने साथियों के साथ हेलीकॉप्टर से सरहद का निरीक्षण कर रहे थे तो उनका हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे का शिकार हो गया और वे अपने साथियों सहित शहीद हो गए। उनकी याद में बलाचौर का सिविल अस्पताल चल रहा है, जबकि लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह मेमोरियल सरकारी हाई स्कूल मैहंदीपुर भी उन्हीं के नाम पर चल रहा है। यही नहीं जम्मू के शहर तवी के किनारे पड़ते चौक का नाम भी बिक्रम सिंह चौक रखा गया है, जहां उनका बुत स्थापित किया गया है। कार्यक्रम में डॉ. खुशहाल सिंह, प्रोफैसर सतनाम सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह काहमा, कश्मीर सिंह ढिल्लों, रविंदर सिंह घुम्मण, जोगिंदर सिंह हीर, अमित कंग, मलकीत चंद, मदन लाल, कैप्टन बिक्रम सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह, रविंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

