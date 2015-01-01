पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बलाचौर में मनाया लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह का शहीदी दिवस:म्यूजियम में रखी जाएंगी सैनिकों से जुड़ी यादें, युवाओं में भरेंगी देशभक्ति का जज्बा

बलाचौर27 मिनट पहले
  • वित्तमंत्री ने सयाणा में रखे म्यूजियम व लाइब्रेरी निर्माण के नींव पत्थर
  • ये गलत है कांग्रेसी नेताओं में से न किसी ने मास्क पहना न रखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

गांव सयाणा में लद्दाख के नायक शहीद लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बिक्रम सिंह के शहीदी दिवस पर कार्यक्रम करवाया गया। कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश के वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल ने बतौर मुख्य मेहमान पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने हीरो ऑफ लद्दाख के बुत की अनावरण करने की रस्म अदा की। संबोधित करते हुए मनप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि नई पीढ़ी को वर्दी की आन व शान को बहाल रखने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए, क्योंकि दिलेरी व शहादतों के मामले में भारतीय फौज का कोई सानी नहीं है। यह जग जाहिर है कि भारतीय फौज शहादतें देने से गुरेज नहीं करती। आज की पीढ़ी को रिश्वत, गुरबत, अनपढ़ता, बेरोजगारी और नशाखोरी जैसी अलामतों को खत्म करने के लिए तन-मन-धन की बाजी लगाने की जरूरत है।

कैप्टन साब, जरा आपणे मंत्रियां दी लापरवाही ते वी ध्यान देयो...

कार्यक्रम में वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल बतौर मुख्य मेहमान पहुंचे थे। लेकिन न तो उन्होंने मास्क पहना और न ही साथ बैठे विधायक दर्शन लाल मंगूपुर, रमनदीप सिक्की, जिला यूथ कांग्रेस प्रधान हीरा मझोट आदि पहली पंक्ति में बैठे नेताओं ने मास्क लगाया था बल्कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी भूले। इस दौरान स्टेज पर साथ बैठे सिर्फ ले. जनरल बिक्रम सिंह के पोते संदीप कंग व सेना के अधिकारी ने ही मास्क लगाया हुआ था।

विधायक दर्शन मंगूपुर सेहत बिगड़ने से मंच पर गिरे, मनप्रीत सिंह ने संभाला

सयाणा के सरकारी मिडिल स्मार्ट स्कूल में हुए कार्यक्रम के दौरान मंच से एक-एक करके वक्ता बोल रहे थे। कार्यक्रम के अंत में जब मनप्रीत बादल कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे, तो उनके साथ ही खड़े विधायक दर्शन लाल मंगूपुर अचानक चक्कर खाते हुए बेहोश हो गए। जिसके बाद उन्हें तुरंत गढ़शंकर रोड पर स्थित त्यागी अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां करीब एक घंटे के इलाज के बाद उन्हें छुट्‌टी दे दी गई।

