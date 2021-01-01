पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रद्धांजलि समागम:गांव करीमपुर ध्यानी में चौधरी राम पाल बजाड़ की आत्मिक शांति के लिए डाले पाठ के भोग

बलाचौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्टी नेताओं ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बादल के भेजे शोक संदेश को पढ़कर सुनाया

शिअद के पूर्व संसदीय सचिव व विधायक स्वर्गीय चौधरी नंद लाल के बड़े लड़के चौधरी राम पाल बजाड़ की आत्मिक शांति के लिए रखे पाठ का भोग शुक्रवार को गांव करीमपुर ध्यानी में डाला गया। इस दौरान करवाए गए श्रद्धांजलि समागम में पहुंचे एसजीपीसी की प्रधान बीबी जगीर कौर, वरिष्ठ अकाली नेता बिक्रमजीत सिंह मजीठिया, डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा, पूर्व सांसद प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा, बंगा के विधायक डॉ. एसके सुक्खी ने कहा कि ठेकेदार राम पाल बजाड़ शिअद के अग्रणीय नेता थे, जिनकी कमी जहां परिवार को कभी पूरी नहीं होगी।

पार्टी नेताओं ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री परकाश सिंह बादल द्वारा भेजे गए शोक संदेश को भी पढ़कर सुनाया। इस मौके पर बलाचौर के विधायक चौधरी दर्शन लाल मंगूपुर, विधायक जय सिंह रौड़ी, शिअद के जिला प्रधान बुद्ध सिंह ब्लाकीपुर, गुरबख्श सिंह खालसा, पूर्व विधायक चौधरी मोहन लाल, बीबी राजिंदर कौर खासा, जरनैल सिंह वाहद, पूर्व ब्रिगेडियर राज कुमार, एडवोकेट राजविंदर सिंह लक्की, एडवोकेट राजपाल चौहान, पम्मी

बरेता, बलजीत सिंह भारापुरी, नगर कौंसिल बलाचौर के पूर्व प्रधान रणदीप कौशल, जगन नाथ बूंगड़ी, सतनाम जलालपुर, शिवकरन चेची, तरलोचन सिंह रक्कड़, हरअमरिंदर सिंह रिंकू, गुरचरन सिंह, हनी टौंसा, गुरप्रीत गुज्जर, दलजीत सिंह माणेवाल, हजूरा सिंह पैली, इंद्रजीत लुड्‌डी आदि मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान पारिवारिक सदस्यों में सुनीता चौधरी, अशोक बजाड़, रमन चौधरी, नितिन चौधरी द्वारा पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ के लिए लंगर सेवा के लिए गाड़ी भी भेजी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser