प्रदर्शन:पेंडू मजदूर यूनियन ने मांगों संबंधी किया रोष-प्रदर्शन, विधायक को सौंपा ज्ञापन

बलाचौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बोले- कांग्रेस को सत्ता में 3 साल से अधिक का समय हुआ, मगर सभी वादे अधूरे

पेंडू मजदूर यूनियन पंजाब की बलाचौर इकाई ने मांगों को लेकर वीरवार को शहर में रोष प्रदर्शन करके विधायक दर्शन लाल मंगूपुर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इससे पहले स्थानीय पावरकाम कार्यालय में की गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के तहसील नेता अशोक कुलार तथा बगीचा सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार को सत्ता में आए तीन साल से अधिक का समय हो गया है, लेकिन मजदूरों के साथ किए गए वायदे अभी तक पूरे नहीं किए गए।

उन्होंने कहा कि मजदूर अपने खस्ताहाल घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं, लॉकडाउन के कारण मजदूर बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा कर्ज माफी का वायदा भी सरकार द्वारा नहीं निभाया गया। यूनियन सदस्यों ने शहर में रोष मार्च करके प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी भी। इसके बाद अजय मंगूपुर को विधायक दर्शन लाल मंगूपुर के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर मांगें पूरी करने की अपील की गई। इस मौके पर यूनियन के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

