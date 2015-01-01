पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई व्यवस्था:बटाला शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए 4 नोडल अफसर नियुक्त

बटाला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम के सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, दो बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर और कम्यूनिटी फेसिलिटेटर रखेंगे निगरानी

बटाला शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से निगम के चार अधिकारियों को नोडल अफसर नियुक्त कर दिया गया है। यह चारों अधिकारी रोजाना अपने-अपने जोन में सफाई व्यवस्था की निगरानी करेंगे। बटाला शहर को सफाई पक्ष से मोहरी बनाने के लिए डिप्टी कमिशनर गुरदासपुर मोहम्मद इश्फाक निजी दिलचस्पी ले रहे हैं, जिस तहत उनकी ओर से बटाला में आकर सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया जा रहा है और लोगों को साफ-सफाई रखने के लिए लामबद्ध भी किया जा रहा है। साथ ही सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा रोजाना अपनी बीटों में सफाई की जा रही है और घरों से सूखा और गीला कूड़ा लेकर

उसका वैज्ञानिक ढंग से निपटारा किया जा रहा है। अब लोग भी ‘मेरा कूड़ा मेरी जिम्मेवारी’ मुहिम के साथ जुड़कर अपने शहर को साफ-सुथरा शहर बनाने में योगदान दे रहे हैं। वहीं, नगर निगम के अधिकारियों और सफाई कर्मचारियों के साथ लगातार राबता बनाया जा रहा है और फील्ड में जो भी समस्याएं आ रही हैं, उनका हल किया जा रहा है। इस संबंधी बटाला नगर निगम कमिश्नर बलविंदर सिंह ने लोगों से अपील की कि सब मिलकर अपने बटाला शहर को साफ-सुथरा बनाने में योगदान दें।

