पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार:40 क्विंटल सरकारी गेहूं बेचने जा रहे 2 लोग गिरफ्तार, डिपो होल्डर सहित तीन पर मामला दर्ज

बटाला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरामद किए गए गेहूं से भरे वाहन को थाने लेकर लेकर पहुंची पुलिस।
  • प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत बांटा जाना था गेहूं
  • गांव किला दर्शन सिंह के लिए भेजा था गेहूं, गांव संगल में कराया जा रहा था अनलोड

थाना घनीए-के-बांगर की पुलिस ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत गरीबों को मिलने वाली गेहूं की बोरियों को कहीं ओर बेचने के लिए लेकर जाने वाले मिनी ट्रक चालक और उसके एक साथी को पकड़ा है। वहीं, पुलिस ने सरकारी गेहूं को खुर्द-बुर्द करने के आरोप में संबंधित डिपो होल्डर और पकड़े गए दोनों व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

फिलहाल आरोपी डिपो होल्डर अभी फरार है। जानकारी देते हुए थाना घनीए-के-बांगर के एसएचओ अमोलक सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस को एएफएसओ राजेश कुमार ने सूचना दी थी कि डिपो होल्डर केवल कुमार को 80 के करीब गेहूं की बोरियां प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत लाभपात्रियों को बांटने के लिए पनग्रेन विभाग के गोदाम सनैय्या अलीवाल रोड बटाला से लोड करवाई गई हैं, लेकिन यह गेहूं किला दर्शन सिंह के लाभपात्रियों को बांटने की बजाए गांव सुंडल में ले जाकर अनलोड करवाई जा रही हैं।

इसी दौरान पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, जहां किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति के घर में गेहूं की बोरियां उतारी जा रही थी। कुछ बोरियों को खाली कर गेहूं का ढेर लगा दिया गया था, जबकि 52 बोरियां वाहन में ही लोड थी। पुलिस ने वाहन को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।

शिवसेवा हिंदोस्तान के सदस्य दोपहर से कर रहे थे गाड़ी का पीछा
गौर हो कि सरकारी अनाज के साथ भरी इस गाड़ी का पीछा शिवसेना हिन्दोस्तान पंजाब के संगठन मंत्री राजा वालिया अपने साथियों के साथ कर रहे थे। जो शनिवार दोपहर से इसकी निगरानी कर रहे थे, जिनकी तरफ से लगातार इस गाड़ी का पीछा करते हुए देर रात को इसे गांव सुंडल से पकड़ लिया। बाद में पुलिस, डिप्टी कमिशनर और विभाग के अधिकारियों के ध्यान में लाया गया।

आरोपी डिपो होल्डर फरार, जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी: एसएचओ
एसएचओ ने बताया कि उक्त 80 बोरियों में से प्रति बोरी 50 किलो है, जो 25 किलो प्रति लाभपात्री के एक मेंबर को मुफ्त बांटी जानी थी। बरामद की गई गेहूं कुल 40 क्विंटल है। बरामदगी के बाद डिपो होल्डर केवल कुमार निवासी किला दर्शन सिंह, वाहन चालक हरदेव सिंह निवासी गांव रिखिया और उसके साथी जनक राज निवासी गांव सुंडल के खिलाफ धारा 420, 120-बी के अलावा अन्य धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उक्त वाहन चालक हरदेव और जनक राज को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल डिपो होल्डर अभी फरार है, जिसे जल्द काबू कर लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें