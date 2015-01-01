पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:नवमी-दशमी मेले के दूसरे दिन 50 हजार संगत पहुंची

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
नवमी-दशमी मेले के दूसरे दिन भी अलसुबह से ही श्रद्धालुओं पवित्र सरोवर में स्नान किया। मेले में अधिकतर लोगों बिना मास्क के दिखाई दिए। मुख्य सेवादार पवन कुमार पम्मा ने बताया कि नवमी-दसवी मेले के दूसरे दिन करीब 50 हजार संगत ने मंदिर में नतमस्तक होकर भगवान का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

मेले में सेहत विभाग की तरफ से मेडिकल वैन भी तैनात की गई थी। नवमी दशमी मेले के उपलक्ष्य मे महामाई की चौंकी, भगवान शिव का गुणगान और भगवान शिव पार्वती की बारात धूमधाम से निकाली गई। इस दौरान मुख्यअतिथि के रूप से कैबिनेट मंत्री तृप्त राजिंदर सिंह बाजवा, विधायक बलविंदर सिंह लाडी, एसएसपी बटाला रछपाल सिंह ने शिरकत की।

मेले संगत के लिए विभिन्न तरह के लंगर भी लगाए गए। यहां पर मुख्य सेवादार नरेश लूथरा, प्रधान पूर्ण चंद, सुरेश बब्लू, विजय अग्रवाल, तरसेम सेखड़ी, आनंद, कमल, सुनील, अशोक, चंद्र भूष्ण, विनोद भाटिया, राणा जगतपाल मौजूद रहे।

