दुर्घटना:संतुलन बिगड़ने से पेड़ से टकराने के बाद ईंटों के ढेर पर चढ़ी कार, दो जख्मी

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
सेखवां के अड्‌डा कोट बुड्‌ढा के नजदीक तेज रफ्तार कार संतुलन बिगड़ने से कार सड़क किनारे पेड़ से टकराने के बाद ईंटों के भट्‌ठे के बाहर लगी ईंटों से टकरा गई, इस कारण कार सवार 2 युवक गंभीर जख्मी हो गए। जिन्हें सिविल अस्पताल बटाला में दाखिल करवाया गया है। हादसा इतना जबरदस्त था कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए।

इस संबंध में अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन रितिक कुमार पुत्र राजेश मान निवासी गुरदासपुर ने बताया कि वह अपने दोस्त फिदा सिंह निवासी प्रेम नगर गुरदासपुर के साथ अपनी कार पर बटाला रहती उसकी बहन को कपड़े और दवा देने के लिए आ रहे थे। जब वह रास्ते में गांव बुड्‌ढा कोट के पास ईंट के भट्‌ठे नजदीक पहुंचे तो कार तेज होने के कारण उनका संतुलन बिगड़ गया, इस कारण कार सड़क किनारे पेड़ से टकराकर पल्टियां खाती हुई आगे लगी ईंटों के ढेर से टकरा गई। हादसे में वह दोनों गंभीर जख्मी हो गए। वहीं, मौके पर पहुंची थाना सेखवां की पुलिस ने 108 एंबुलेंस के जरिए दोनों को सिविल अस्पताल बटाला में दाखिल करवाया गया।

