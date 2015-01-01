पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:श्री अचलेश्वर धाम और गुरुद्वारा अचल साहिब में नतमस्तक हुए डिप्टी कमिश्नर

बटाला7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रविवार सुबह नवमीं दसवीं मेले के उपलक्ष्य में डिप्टी कमिश्नर मोहम्मद इश्फाक श्री अचलेश्वर धाम और गुरुद्वारा अचल साहिब में नतमस्तक हुए। धाम के ट्रस्ट और गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधकों की तरफ से डिप्टी कमिश्नर मोहम्मद इश्फाक और एसडीएम बटाला बलविंदर सिंह को सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं नतमस्तक होने के बाद डीसी गुरदासपुर ने मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा और पंचायत कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ विकास कार्यों को लेकर मीटिंग की। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पंचायत के कुछ सदस्यों ने मीटिंग दौरान बीडीपीओ विभाग के कुछ अधिकारियों की तरफ से उन्हे विकास कार्यों संबंधी कोई भी जानकारी न देने के आरोपों के चलते डीसी गुरदासपुर ने मीटिंग में ही बीडीपीओ विभाग के एक अधिकारी को फटकार भी लगाई। डीसी गुरदासपुर ने बताया कि मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा, पंचायत कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ मीटिंग की गई है।

डीसी इश्फाक ने कहा कि हर 15 दिन बाद चल रहे विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। डीसी ने कहा कि मंदिर के समक्ष कुछ लाइटों की जरूरत है, जल्द इसके लिए भी राशि दे दी जाएगी। यहां पर श्री अचलेश्वर धाम के मुख्य सेवादार पवन कुमार पम्मा, शिरोमणि कमेटी सदस्य जत्थेदार गुरनाम सिंह, जस्सल, बलजीत सिंह , जतिंदर पाल, सरबजीत सिंह, गितेश सानन, सन्नी कुंदरा , काका कुंदरा , राम मल्होत्रा, सुरेंद्र काका, विक्की भाटिया व अन्य मौजूद थे।

