पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:डीटीएफ ने तबादलों पर लगी रोक के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

बटाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट पंजाब की ओर से जिला गुरदासपुर के प्रधान हरजिंदर सिंह और जनरल सचिव गुरदयाल चंद की अध्यक्षता में तबादलों पर लगी रोक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया है। इस दौरान दूर के जिलों में काम करते अध्यापकों को अपने ग्रह जिलों में तबादला करवाने का विशेष मौका देने की भी मांग की गई। इस दौरान उपकार सिंह, सतिंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, सुखजिंदर सिंह, मनोहर लाल, हरदीप राज ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा पिछले सैशन के दौरान अध्यापकों के ऑनलाइन तबादलों की नीति जारी करने के समय शिक्षा मंत्री और शिक्षा सचिव द्वारा हर साल अप्रैल महीने तक तबादले करने का ऐलान किया गया था, लेकिन इस सैशन के दौरान बीते 8 महीनों के दौरान इस काम को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है।

विभाग में 3582, 6060 मास्टर, 650 लेक्चरर और कुछ अन्य भर्तियों में से अध्यापकों का का बड़ा हिस्सा अपने घरों से 200-250 किलोमीटर दूर और मुश्किल हालातों में सेवाएं निभा रहा है। इन अध्यापकों में 3582 के अध्यापकों में से केवल सरहदी जिलों के अध्यापकों को सख्त शर्तों के तहत बदली के लिए मौका दिया गया था, लेकिन वह भी इस आधार पर की अगर कोई ओर नया अध्यापक आएगा तो ही रिलीव करके बदली को लागू किया जाएगा। ऐसी हालत में अध्यापक की बदली होना असंभव है, क्योंकि सरकार की जरुरी गिनती अनुसार अध्यापक भर्ती की प्रक्रिया को तेजी से पूरा करने की कोई मंशा नहीं है।

उन्होंने मांग की कि जल्द से जल्द तबादलों पर लगी रोक को हटाकर बिना किसी शर्त के तबादले किए जाएं। इस मौके पर भूपिंदर सिंह, सुरजीत मसीह, सतबीर सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, अजायब सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें