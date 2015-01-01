पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीन को लेकर विवाद:पूर्व फौजी ने बेटे के साथ गेहूं की बुआई कर रहे 2 भाइयों की गोलियां मारकर की हत्या

बटाला34 मिनट पहले
  • 40 साल से दोनों पक्षों में चल रहा था जमीन को लेकर विवाद
  • मृतकों के 3 परिजन भी जख्मी, पूर्व फौजी समेत उसके परिवार के 5 सदस्यों पर केस दर्ज
  • गोली लगने के बाद एक घायल अमृतसर रेफर

बटाला के नजदीकी गांव कलेर खुर्द में जमीन विवाद काे लेकर एक पक्ष ने दूसरे पक्ष के दाे संगे भाइयों की गोलियां मारकर हत्या कर दी। वहीं, बीच- बचाव करने आए मृतकों के परिजनों को भी जख्मी कर दिया। गंभीर अवस्था में उन्हें भर्ती कराया गया जहां से एक को अमृतसर रेफर कर दिया है। घटना के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। मृतकों की पहचान अमरीक सिंह और हरभजन सिंह के रूप में हुई है। दोनों के उम्र 70 साल के करीब थी। घायलों की पहचान बलजीत सिंह, बहू सुखप्रीत कौर और भतीजा कुंदन के रूप में हुई है। मौके पर पहंुचे डीएसपी गुरदीप सिंह स्वामी थाना सेखवां के एसएचओ लखविंदर सिंह ने मृतकों के परिजनों के बयान पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जमीन को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच विवाद 40 साल से चल रहा था।

घटना के बाद आरोपी फरार, छापेमारी शुरू

थाना सेखवां के एसएचओ लखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मृतकों के परिजनों के बयान पर पूर्व फौजी सहित कुल 5 लोगों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। एसएचओ ने बताया कि मामले में पूर्व फौजी विरसा सिंह, उसकी पत्नी, बेटी, बेटा और भाई पर साजिश रचने के तहत घटना कां अंजाम देने में मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। एसएचओ ने कहा कि अभी इस जमीन का कोर्ट में केस चल रहा है या नहीं

जमीन को लेकर कोर्ट में भी चल रहा था विवाद

मृतक के परिजन बिक्रमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि करीब 40 साल से गांव के पूर्व फौजी विरसा सिंह से उनका जमीन को लेकर विवाद कोर्ट में चल रहा था। शुक्रवार को पिता अमरीक सिंह और हरभजन सिंह दोनों खेत में गेहूं की बुआई कर रहे थे तभी पूर्व फौजी विरसा सिंह अपने बेटे, पत्नी और बेटी के साथ खेतों मे पहुंचा और लड़ाई शुरू कर दी। पूर्व फौजी विरसा के हाथ में 12बोर की दुनाली और उसके बेटे के हाथ मे रिवॉल्वर था। झगड़ा ज्यादा बढ़ने आरोपियों ने हरभजन सिंह और अमरीक सिंह पर गोलियां दाग दीं जिससे उनकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। वहीं, परिवार के सदस्यों को भी गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। वहीं, एक सदस्य बलजीत को गोली लगने के बाद उसे अमृतसर रेफर कर दिया है।

