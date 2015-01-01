पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महासभा की मीटिंग:पंजाब में भी जाटों को आरक्षण देने की सरकार से करेंगे मांग : चौधरी

बटाला2 दिन पहले
  • ऑल इंडिया जाट महासभा की मीटिंग में अन्य राज्यों की तर्ज पर आरक्षण पर चर्चा

देश की बाकी राज्यों की तरह पंजाब में भी जाटों को आरक्षण देने की मांग की जाएगी और इस संबंधी जनवरी 2021 में सम्मेलन बुलाया जाएगा और यह मुद्दा पंजाब का अहम मुद्दा होगा।

यह शब्द ऑल इंडिया जाट महासभा के कौमी जनरल सचिव चौधरी युद्धवीर सिंह ने पंजाब की कार्यकारिणी की हुई मीटिंग में कहे। मीटिंग के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि भारी गिनती में जाट एक या दो एकड़ जमीन के मालिक रह गए हैं और मंडल कमिशन की रिपोर्ट में आरक्षण का फॉर्मूला फिट बैठता है। पंजाब में ऑल इंडिया जाट महासभा के सभी पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक सही तरीके से काम नहीं चल रहा है। इस दौरान सभी पदाधिकारियों की सहमति से ऑल इंडिया जाट महासभा के कौमी उप प्रधान हरपाल सिंह हरपुरा को पंजाब की कार्यकारिणी का प्रधान भी नियुक्त किया और मौजूदा पदाधिकारियों को हटाकर नए पदाधिकारियों को नियुक्त करने के अधिकार भी दिए।

इसके अलावा यूथ, महिला और लीगल विंग बनाने का भी हरपुरा को अधिकार दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए किसान विरोधी कानूनों के खिलाफ ऑल इंडिया जाट महासभा संघर्ष कर रही है और अब पंजाब में नए तरीके से संघर्ष करने की रुपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। इस मौके पर कौमी उप प्रधान चौधरी दुनी चंद, पंजाब के उप प्रधान करतार सिंह, प्रधान जसप्रीत सिंह, पंजाब उप प्रधान बख्तावर सिंह, जनरल सचिव अजैब सिंह, जनरल सचिव सुरजीत सिंह, सचिव एडवोकेट हरमनदीप सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

