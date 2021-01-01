पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:काेराेना वॉरियर्स, 25 पुलिस, सेहत कर्मियाें सहित समाजसेवी संगठनों का हाेगा सम्मान

बटाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लेफ्टिनेंट शहीद नवदीप सिंह खेल स्टेडियम में मंत्री रंधावा फहराएंगे तिरंगा

26 जनवरी गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में बटाला व जिला प्रशासनिक कार्यक्रम में कुल 45 पुलिसकर्मियों, सेहतकर्मियों और समाजसेवी संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। बटाला में कुल 40 और जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में 5 लोगों को सम्मान समारोह होगा। बटाला के समाजसेवी संगठन सहारा क्लब के तीन ड्राईवरों और दो क्लब सदस्यों को सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। करोना कॉल में पूरे शहर को सेनिटाइज

करने और एबुलेंस की सेवा दी थी।सहारा क्लब के एक वरिष्ठ सदस्य चीफ मैनेजर राम कृष्ण भगत को समाजसेवी कार्यों के चलते सम्मानित किया जाएगा। राम कृष्ण ने बताया कि वह तीसरी बार लगातार गणतंत्र दिवस पर सम्मानित होने जा रहे है। इससे पहले अमृतसर में डयूटी के दौरान उन्हे वहां के प्रशासन ने सम्मानित किया है। एसपी हेड क्वार्टर गुरप्रीत सिंह गिल ने बताया कि कुल 25 पुलिसकर्मियों को गणतंत्र दिवस पर

सम्मानिया किया जा रहा है। सम्मानित होने वालों में होम गार्ड से लेकर इंस्पेक्टर तक के अधिकारी है। एसपी ने बताया कि करोना व लॉकडाउन, पब्लिक डीलिंग, क्राईम डिटेक्शन, कानून व्यवस्था, ट्रैफिक में बढ़ियां सेवाएं देने वालों को नाम भेजे हैं। सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ संजीव भल्ला ने बताया कि कुल 15 सेहतकर्मियों की सूची में डॉक्टर, स्टाफ नर्स, लैब टेक्नीशियन, ड्राइवर शामिल है।

सुबह 9.50 से 11:55 तक चलेगा समारोह, शहीद परिवारों का हाेगा सम्मान-

गुरदासपुर | गणतंत्र दिवस का जिला स्तरीय समारोह लेफ्टिनेंट शहीद नवदीप सिंह (अशोक चक्र) खेल स्टेडियम सरकारी कॉलेज में हाेगा। कार्यक्रम में सहकारिता व जेलमंत्री पंजाब सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा मुख्य अतिथि हाेंगे। डीसी मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने जिला स्तरीय समारोह की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। समारोह में स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों समेत उनके परिवारों को सम्मानित किया जा रहा है।

प्रदेश स्तर पर उपलब्धियां हासिल करने वाली शख्सियताें काे पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। जरूरतमंदों को सिलाई मशीन बांटी जाएंगी। सुबह 9.50 बजे मुख्य अतिथि शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। 10 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहराने की रस्म अदा करेंगे। इसके बाद मंत्री रंधावा परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे। 10.25 बजे मुख्यअतिथि लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। मार्च पास्ट, शहीद परिवारों का सम्मान, झाकियां, गिद्दा व भंगड़ा आदि पेशकारियां होंगी। 11:55 पर समारोह का समापन होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser