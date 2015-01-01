पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:कूड़ा प्रबंधन के लिए मोहल्ला कमेटियां होंगी गठित : डीसी

बटाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एतिहासिक नगर बटाला को सफाई पक्ष से बेहतर बनाने और शहर को कूड़ा मुक्त करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा ‘मेरा कूड़ा, मेरी जिम्मेदारी’ मुहिम की शुरुआत की गई। डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरदासपुर मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने बटाला में इस मुहिम की शुरुआत करते समूह बटाला निवासियों से सहयोग की मीटिंग की।

मंगलवार को शिव बटालवी ऑडिटोरियम में बटाला शहर की समाज सेवी संस्थाओं, गणमान्यों और सफाई सेवकों के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए डिप्टी कमिशनर गुरदासपुर मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने कहा कि बटाला शहर को डंप मुक्त किया जा रहा है और अब कूड़ा फेंकने के लिए एक भी डंप शहर में नहीं रहने दिया जाएगा।

डीसी ने कहा कि आम शहरी अपने घर में ही गीले कूड़े की कंपोस्ट तैयार कर सकते हैं और कंपोस्ट हुआ कूड़ा उनकी फूलों और सब्जियों की कियारियों में देसी खाद के काम आ सकता है। डीसी ने कहा कि बटाला शहर में ‘मेरा कूड़ा, मेरी जिम्मेदारी’ मुहिम को कामयाब करने के लिए मोहल्ला कमेटियों का गठन किया जाएगा।

अगर घर की महिलाएं ही गीले और सूखे कूड़े को अलग-अलग एकत्रित करने लग जाएं तो बड़ी आसानी से कूड़े का निपटारा किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने लोगों को कहा कि वह बाजार जाने के समय घर से कपड़े का थैला लेकर जाएं, ताकि पॉलिथीन के प्रयोग को रोका जा सके।

कूड़े के निपटारे संबंधी लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए नगर निगम बटाला द्वारा विशेष जागरूक मुहिम चलाई जाएगी। बटाला शहर की समाज सेवी संस्थाओं को भी अपील की कि वह अपने शहर को साफ-सुथरा रखने में प्रशासन का सहयोग करें।

