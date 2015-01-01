पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन ने मांगों को लेकर किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

बटाला4 घंटे पहले
पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन मंडल कादियां की ओर से पॉवर और ट्रांसमिशन कार्पोरेशन मंडल दफ्तर कादियां में धरना लगाकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। इस दौरान पेंशनर्ज एसोसिएशन के साथियों ने बिजली संशोधन बिल रद्द करने की केंद्र सरकार की सख्त विरोधता की और खेती कानूनों की भी अलोचना की। एसोसिएशन ने मांग की कि दूसरे राज्यों की तरह पंजाब में भी पेंशनर्ज और मुलाजिमों को छूट दी जाए, पेंशनर्ज मुलाजिमों को 1 जनवरी 2006 से 2011 तक जल्द से जल्द पे-ग्रेड दिया जाए, कम से कम 400 युनिट माफी की छूट दी जाए, पेंशनर्ज मुलाजिमों को पेंशन बिजली बिलों की रिकवरी में से देनी यकीनी बनाई जाए, 60-65-75 साल की आयु में अलाउंस को बेसिक पेंशन के साथ जोड़ा जाए, पेंशनर्ज मुलाजिमों को हर जिले में हर रोग का इलाज करवाने के लिए एक अस्पताल अलॉट किया जाए। इस मौके पर प्रधान रतन सिंह, सचिव परमजीत सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, संतोख सिंह, सलविंदर सिंह, हजारा सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, आत्मजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

