मेडिकल कैंप:वाल्मीकि जयंती को समर्पित दूसरा मेडिकल कैंप लगाया, 200 लोगों की जांच की

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
भगवान वाल्मीकि जयंती को समर्पित दूसरा फ्री मेडिकल कैंप अचली गेट भगवान वाल्मीकि मंदिर में लव कुश सेना माझा जोन के प्रधान एवं जिला महासचिव यूथ कांग्रेस गुरदासपुर समीर मट्टू की अध्यक्षता में लगाया गया। कैंप में 200 से अधिक लोगों का चेकअप किया गया और निशुल्क दवाइयां बांटी गईं। कैंप में केपी पहाड़ा महासचिव यूथ कांग्रेस पंजाब मुख्य रूप से पहुंचे। उनके साथ जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के मेंबर गौतम सेठ गुड्डू और सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता सुख तेजा ने ज्योति प्रचंड की।

कैंप की शुरुआत में समूची कांग्रेस लीडरशिप, सचिव यूथ कांग्रेस पंजाब जसकरण, सीनियर कांग्रेसी सुनील सरीन, यूथ कांग्रेस बटाला के प्रधान प्रभजोत, उपाध्यक्ष नितिन भाटिया, यूथ कांग्रेस जालंधर के प्रधान दीपक खोसला, महंत गगन पराशर कालीद्वारा मंदिर से, महंत मनप्रीत बेदी, भगवान वाल्मीकि आश्रम ट्रस्ट प्रधान रजत लूथरा, इंकलाब सभा प्रधान जगजोत संधू, सेफ ह्यूमन सोसायटी प्रधान लक्की शर्मा, सिविल डिफेंस से हरबख्श सिंह और लव कुश सेना पंजाब की टीम ने अपने विचार प्रकट किए। कैंप में आए हुए सभी मेहमानों को लव कुश सेना पंजाब प्रधान संजीत दैत्या द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया।

