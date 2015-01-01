पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:पंजाब रोडवेज पनबस के कर्मियों ने की शिफ्टों में टाइम टेबल बनाने की मांग

बटाला10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब रोडवेज पनबस बटाला के कर्मचारियों की ओर से मांगों को लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ गेट रैली कर रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया।

नारेबाजी करते हुए गुरचरन सिंह राज्य चेयरमैन, गुरजीत सिंह घोड़ेवाह राज्य उप प्रधान ऐटक और बलजीत सिंह गिल राज्य जनरल सचिव पनबस यूनियन ने कहा कि मुलाजिमों की 4 मुख्य मांगें जिनमें रोडवेज को कार्पोरेशन में तबदील किया जाए, ट्रांसपोर्ट माफिया को काबू पाया जाए और टाइम टेबल शिफ्टों में बनाया जाए, कर्ज मुक्त पनबसों समेत स्टाफ रोडवेज में शामिल करना, रोडवेज में बजट रखकर नई बसें शामिल करना आदि हैं, लेकिन इन मांगों को सरकार द्वारा नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है।

नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार कोरोना महामारी का बहाना बनाकर श्रम कानूनों में संशोधन करके मुलाजिम विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। मुलाजिमों की यह भी मांग है कि मोंटेक सिंह आहलूवालिया की कमेटी की सिफारिशें रद्द की जाएं, रोडवेज/पनबस के समूह मुलाजिम 26 नवंबर की केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियन के आह्वान पर हड़ताल में रोडवेज/पनबस का चक्का जाम करेंगे।

रैली में जतिंदर सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, अवतार सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, जगदीप सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार, भूपिंदर सिंह, जसबीर सिंह, सतिंदर सिंह, रविंदर सिंह, सतिंदर सिंह, निशान सिंह, रविंदर सिंह, गुरपाल सिंह, वेद प्रकाश, गुरबख्श सिंह आदि मौजूद थे। ..

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें