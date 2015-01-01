पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशोत्सव काे लेकर धार्मिक समागम आयोजित

सुल्तानपुर लोधी5 घंटे पहले
श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशोत्सव काे लेकर बीडीपीओ कार्यालय के स्टाफ की तरफ से बीडीपीओ गुरप्रताप सिंह गिल के नेतृत्व में धार्मिक समागम आयोजित किया गया। इस मौके श्री सुखमणि साहिब पाठ के भोग डाले गए, उपरांत भाई जसविंदर सिंह लोहियां ने कीर्तन से संगत काे गुरबाणी से जोड़ा। समागम में विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे विधायक नवतेज सिंह चीमा ने संगत को श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशाेत्सव की बधाई दी।

बीडीपीओ गुरप्रताप सिंह गिल और समूह स्टाफ की तरफ से विधायक नवतेज सिंह चीमा, जसविंदर सिंह हजूरी रागी व गणमान्यों को सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर चेयरमैन पंचायत समिति रजिन्द्र सिंह तकिया, उप चेयरमैन मंगल सिंह भट्‌टी, मार्केट कमेटी सुल्तानपुर लोधी के चेयरमैन परविंदर सिंह पप्पा, कश्मीर सिंह, नरिंद्रजीत सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, पलविंदर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, प्रभपाल सिंह, हरदेव सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, हरदेव सिंह, गुरदीप कौर अकाउंटेंट व सीडीपीओ कार्यालय का स्टाफ उपस्थित था।

