समस्या का समाधान:गरीब परिवार को घर बनाकर देगी राइट्स एंटीक्राइम एसोसिएशन

बटाला2 घंटे पहले
बिना छत के रह रहे दादी पोते की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए राइट्स एंटीक्राइम एसोसिएशन ने उनके प्लांट पर नींव पत्थर रखकर मदद के लिए हाथ आगे बढ़ाया है। इसके साथ जल्द ही उनका मकान बनने का वादा किया है।

बता दें कि पिछले दिनों स्थानीय मियां मोहल्ले में खाली प्लांट में रहने वाली एक बुजुर्ग महिला व उसका पोता बिना छत के रहने को मजबूर थे। इसके बारे में पता चलने पर राइट्स एंटीक्राइम एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी मदद के लिए आगे आए। एसो. के चेयरमैन धीरज वर्मा ने बताया कि एसो. के सदस्यों और शहर के गणमान्यों ने बुजुर्ग महिला की मदद का अाश्वासन दिया है। जल्द ही उनका घर तैयार करवा दिया जाएगा। घर का नींव पत्थर रखकर काम शुरू कर दिया है। यहां पर बीएस बाजवा, प्रगट, हरमन, राजू मौजूद रहे।

