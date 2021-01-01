पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष व्यक्त:प्रेम नगर मस्जिद वाली गली में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो, लोगों ने रोष व्यक्त किया

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बोले-2 महीने से ओवरफ्लो हो रहा सीवरेज का पानी, जल्द किया जाए समाधान

बटाला के मोहल्ला प्रेम नगर मस्जिद वाली गली में सीवरेज और नालियों का गंदा पानी ओवरफ्लो होने के कारण स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष व्यक्त किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले 2 महीने से पानी ओवरफ्लो हो रहा है, इस कारण गलियों में से लोगों का निकलना तक मुश्किल हो रहा है। सीवरेज बोर्ड के कर्मचारी नालों की सफाई करने आते तो हैं, लेकिन फिर से स्थिति नरकीय बन जाती है। निर्मल डढवाल सीनियर वाइस प्रधान अकाली दल, मनजीत, जस्सी, रतन सिंह, तरसेम लाल ने बताया कि पिछले 2 महीने से मोहल्ले के लोग नरकीय जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर हैं।

सीवरेज ब्लॉक होने के कारण नालियों में गंदा पानी भर चुका है, जो ओवरफ्लो होकर अब गलियों में आ गया है। इस कारण लोगों का आना-जाना मुश्किल हुआ पड़ा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंधी कई बार सीवरेज बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को फोन पर शिकायत की जा चुकी है। शिकायतों के बाद कुछ कर्मचारी नालों की सफाई करने आते तो हैं, लेकिन 2 दिन के बाद फिर से सीवरेज ब्लॉक हो जाने के कारण गंदा पानी बाहर गली में आ जाता है। इसका पक्का हल अभी तक विभाग ने नहीं किया। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग की कि इलाके के लोगों को इस नरकीय स्थिति से निकाला जाए और गंदे पानी की निकासी का पक्का हल किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser