एसएचओ का आरोप:बेदियां चौक में चल रहा था आईपीएल पर सट्‌टा, पुलिस को देख भागे आरोपी, 9 मोबाइल और एक लैपटॉप बरामद, मामला दर्ज

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
  • छापेमारी के दौरान कुछ भाजपा नेताओं ने कार्रवाई न करने का बनाया दबाव

काफी लंबे समय से बटाला की भाजपा लीडरशिप किसी न किसी विवादों में घिरी हुई देखने को मिल रही है। सोमवार देर रात को सिटी थाने के एसएचओ मनोज शर्मा ने गुप्त सूचना पर बटाला के बेदियां चौक में चल रहे आईपीएल मैच के सट्टे को लेकर छापेमारी की गई, तो कुछ भाजपा नेता उनके पक्ष में आ गए। छापेमारी के दौरान सट्टेबाज मौके से फरार हो गए।

यह जानकारी एसएचओ सिटी मनोज शर्मा ने दी। एसएचओ ने कहा कि सोमवार देर रात को सूचना मिली थी कि बेदियां चौक में कुछ लोग आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगा रहे हैं। पुलिस टीम के साथ उन्होंने घटनास्थल पर छापेमारी की। एसएचओ ने बताया कि सट्टेबाज मौके से फरार हो गए। एसएचओ ने कहा कि छापेमारी के दौरान उन्हें मौके से करीब 9 मोबाइल, एक लैपटॉप और कुछ डायरियां मिली हैं। वहीं एसएचओ ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें छापेमारी करने और उक्त लोगों पर मामला न दर्ज करने के लिए भाजपा के कुछ नेताओं की तरफ से धमकाया गया है। एसएचओ ने कहा कि वह किसी के दबाव में नहीं आएंगे। आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसएचओ ने बताया कि रोहित शर्मा निवासी बेदियां चौक, अश्वनी कुमार कादी हट्टी बटाला और सागर के अलावा 7 अज्ञात लोग के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। एसएचओ ने कहा कि मामले की गहनता से जांच चल रही है। पुलिस ने कहा कि किसी भी आरोपी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

भाजपा अवैध काम का नहीं देती साथ : भाटिया

भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश भाटिया ने कहा कि भाजपा किसी भी तरह के अवैध काम का साथ देने वाली पार्टी नहीं है। भाटिया ने कहा कि अगर किसी भाजपा नेता ने छापेमारी के दौरान एसएचओ को धमकाया है तो यह सरासर गलत है।

भाटिया ने कहा कि एसएसपी बटाला के नेतृत्व में एसएचओ सिटी बढ़िया काम कर रहे हैं।

एसएचओ को धमकाना गलत: सेठ

जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के सदस्य गौतम गुड्डू सेठ ने कहा कि अगर भाजपा नेताओं ने पुलिस को धमकाया सरासर गलत है। सेठ ने कहा कि पुलिस समाज की सुरक्षा के लिए है। कांग्रेस के राज में इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

