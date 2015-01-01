पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीरता को सलाम:शहीद मनिंदर को दी श्रद्धांजलि, श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब के भोग डाले, वैरागमयी कीर्तन किया गया

बटाला7 घंटे पहले
  • शहीद मनिंदर सिंह ने 29 वर्ष की अल्प आयु में राष्ट्र सुरक्षा के लिए अपना बलिदान देकर सैन्य धर्म निभाया : ब्रिगेडियर सतिंदर औलख

जम्मू-कश्मीर में शहादत का जाम पीने वाले सेना की 3 पंजाब रेजीमेंट के नायक मनिंदर सिंह का पहला श्रद्धांजलि समारोह शहीद सैनिक परिवार सुरक्षा परिषद ने राजासांसी में आयोजित किया। शहीद का परिवार बटाला के फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां इलाके से संबंधित है, जो अब राजासांसी में बस गया है।

श्रद्धांजलि समारोह में रक्षा सेवाएं भलाई विभाग पंजाब के डायरेक्टर ब्रिगेडियर सतिंदर सिंह औलख बतौर मुख्य मेहमान शामिल हुए। इनके अलावा शहीद की पत्नी अकविंदर कौर, बेटा एकमजोत सिंह, ससुर जगतार सिंह, जिला रक्षा सेवाएं भलाई विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर कर्नल सतबीर सिंह वड़ैच, शहीद की यूनिट के सूबेदार मेजर कुलदीप सिंह, जीओजी टीम के इंचार्ज कैप्टन सज्जन सिंह, शहीद लेफ्टिनेंट नवदीप सिंह अशोक चक्र के पिता कैप्टन जोगिंदर सिंह आदि ने विशेष मेहमान के तौर पर शामिल होकर शहीद को श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए।

सर्वप्रथम श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब का भोग डालते हुए रागी जत्थे द्वारा वैरागमयी कीर्तन किया गया। मुख्यातिथि डायरेक्टर ब्रिगेडियर सतिंदर सिंह औलख ने कहा कि शहीद नायक मनिंदर सिंह एक बहादुर कमांडो था, जिसने 29 वर्ष की अल्पायु में राष्ट्र सुरक्षा के लिए अपना बलिदान देकर अपना सैन्य धर्म निभाया।

आज देशवासी इसलिए सुरक्षित हैं, क्योंकि सरहद पर तैनात शहीद मनिंदर सिंह जैसे वीर सैनिक कठिन परिस्थितियों में ड्यूटी देते हुए दुश्मन की हर चुनौती का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में सक्षम हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि शहीद परिवार अपनी हर समस्या को लेकर जब भी चाहे उनसे मिल सकते हैं।

यहां सरपंच प्रितपाल सिंह, सूबेदार मेजर सिंह, हंसराज, सतपाल अत्तरी, राजेश कुमार, सुखविंदर सिंह, कैप्टन जगीर सिंह, सूबेदार जसपिंदर सिंह, कैप्टन गुरप्रीत सिंह, हवलदार बलिहाड़ सिंह, गुरमेज सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

शहीद मनिंदर सिंह के पिता भी हो चुके हैं देश के लिए कुर्बान परिषद के महासचिव कुंवर रविंदर सिंह विक्की ने कहा कि पारिवारिक संस्कारों से ही पैदा होता है शहादत का जज्बा, इन पंक्तियों को नायक मनिंदर ने सही मायनों में पूरा कर दिखाया। क्योंकि उनके पिता नायक सुखदेव सिंह ने भी 1992 में देशहित में दुश्मन से लड़ते हुए अपनी शहादत दे दी थी और इसी बलिदानी पिता से मनिंदर में भी वतन पर कुर्बान होने का जज्बा कूट-कूट कर भरा हुआ था और परिवार की गौरवमयी शहादतों की परंपरा को पिछले साल मनिंदर ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति देकर कायम रखा।

