पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आत्महत्या:पैसों के लेन-देन से परेशान युवक ने जहर निगल की आत्महत्या, केस

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बटाला के अचली गेट के रहने वाले एक युवक ने जहरीली चीज निगलकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज किया है। मृतक शादीशुदा था, जिसका 6 महीने का बेटा भी है। थाना सिटी के एएसआई बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि अरुण कुमार (25) निवासी भुल्लर कॉलोनी अचली गेट का एक माम नामक गुज्जर के साथ पैसों का लेन-देन था।

अरुण ने माम से पैसे लेने थे, लेकिन माम उसे पैसे नहीं दे रहा था।। इसी बात से अरुण परेशान रहता था। उन्होंने बताया कि गत देर शाम को अरुण ने घर में ही कोई जहरीली चीज निगलकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक की पत्नी के बयानों पर माम गुज्जर के खिलाफ धारा 306 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। दूसरी ओर मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव को वारिसों के हवाले कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें