बार कौंसिल का चुनाव:चुनावी अदालत में जीतना होगा भरोसे का केस, बटाला के 349 वकील करेंगे फैसला,6 नवंबर को होगी वोटिंग

बटाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना की वजह से 6 माह की देरी
  • उपाध्यक्ष और सचिव पद के लिए दो-दो उम्मीदवार आजमा रहे किस्मत

6 नवंबर को बार कौंसिल का चुनाव होगा। बटाला में प्रधान पद के लिए 2 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया है। इसके अलावा उपाध्यक्ष व सचिव के लिए भी दो-दो उम्मीदवारों के नाम सामने आए हंै। इस बार के चुनाव में पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में करीब 70 नए वकील मतदान करेंगे।

करीब कुल 349 वकील बटाला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में अपना मतदान कर प्रधान का चयन करेंगे। यह जानकारी चेयरमैन व रिटर्निंग अफसर गुरकिरतपाल सिंह उप्पल ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव बैलेट पेपर से होंगे और सुबह 9 से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे चक वोटिंग होगी। इस बार का चुनाव पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा अधिक दिलचस्पी वाला रहेगा। इसकी मुख्य वजह प्रधान पद के दोनों उम्मीदवार एक दूसरे के खिलाफ पहले भी चुनाव मैदान में उतर चुके हैं। पिछली बार चुनाव में कुल 3 उम्मीदवार थे। इस बार प्रधान पद के चुनाव में 2 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतरे है। पिछले चुनावों में दोनों में जीत का फासला सिर्फ एक वोट का ही रहा था।

उप्पल ने बताया कि हर साल की तरह इस साल भी बार कौंसिल के पदों का चुनाव करवाया जा रहा है, लेकिन कोविड के चलते इस बार चुनाव करीब 6 माह देरी से हो रहे हैं। उप्पल ने बताया कि प्रधान पद के चुनाव के लिए सतिंदर सिंह काहलों और गुरदीप सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष में बिंदू और रोहित महाजन व सचिव में दीपक शर्मा, मंजीत सिंह ने बतौर उम्मीदवार नामांकन किया है। वहीं बार कौंसिल के चुनाव के लिए 26 अक्तूबर को सभी ने नामांकन कर दिए थे।

बार रूम को करवाया जाएगा अपग्रेड : गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा
प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवार गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा ने कहा कि वह बटाला बार के सेक्रेटरी भी रह चुके है। अगर वह प्रधान पद का चुनाव जीतते हैं तो सबसे पहले बार रूम को अपग्रेड करवाया जाएगा। वहीं वकीलों की मुश्किलों का भी पहल के आधार पर हल किया जाएगा। जूनियर और फ्रेशर वकील को साथ लेकर चला जाएगा।

इनका हुआ निर्विरोध चयन इस बार कुछ पदों पर निर्विरोध चयन हुआ। इसमें फाइनेंस सेक्रेटरी अमनदीप सिंह, ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी शबनम बाला, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पारस भगत, रोजी बाला, सुनील कुमार डोगरा, राजबीर सिंह हंसपाल के नाम का चयन हुआ।

लाइब्रेरी की ग्रांट हासिल कर करवाया जाएगा काम : सतिंदर सिंह
बटाला बार कौंसिल में प्रधान पद के चुनाव में फिर से किस्मत आजमाने उतरे पूर्व बार कौंसिल प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह काहलों ने कहा कि उनके कार्यकाल में बार कौंसिल के उधार को चुकाया गया। वकीलों के चैंबरों के लिए कैमरे लगवाए गए। राज्य की कैप्टन सरकार से लाइब्रेरी की उन्नति के लिए पांच लाख रुपए की ग्रांट पास हो चुकी है, लेकिन पैसा अभी तक नहीं मिला है। जीत के बाद सबसे पहले लाइब्रेरी की ग्रांट हासिल कर लाइब्रेरी का काम करवाया जाएगा। वहीं बार रूम को अपग्रेड करवाया जाएगा। वकीलों की ऑनलाइन कानून की समस्या का हल करवाया जाएगा।

