गिरफ्तारी:हेरोइन और अफीम पकड़ी दो आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

बटाला4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने दो व्यक्तियों को पकड़कर उनसे हेरोइन और अफीम बरामद की है। थाना श्री हरगोबिंदपुर के एसआई गुरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि एएसआई हरजिंदर सिंह ने पुल सूआ किशनकोट पर नाकाबंदी की थी। एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार युवक को शक पड़ने पर उसकी तलाशी ली। तलाशी के दौरान उससे 20 ग्राम हेरोइन और 50 ग्राम अफीम बरामद हुई। आरोपी जसबीर सिंह निवासी चीमा खुड्‌डी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने कपूरी चौक से अमन निवासी मीयां मोहल्ला से 4 ग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की।

