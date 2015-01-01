पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीली क्रांति:मछलीपालन पर 60% तक है सब्सिडी खर्च निकाल सालाना 1.50 लाख आय

फतेहगढ़ साहिब3 घंटे पहले
  • फतेहगढ़ साहिब में बढ़ा मछलीपालन, 1350 एकड़ में पाेंड

(राजीव सूद) फसली विभिन्नता का प्रभाव अन्य सहायक धंधों के साथ-साथ मछली पालन उद्योग पर भी पड़नेे लगा है। गत वर्षों में मछली पालन का कुल क्षेत्र 600 एकड़ के लगभग था। मौजूदा वर्ष में यह क्षेत्रफल 1350 एकड़ से भी अधिक तक पहुंच गया है।

इससे मछली पालकों के साथ उन पंचायतों को भी मुनाफा हो रहा है, जिन्होंने अपने तालाब मछली पालन के लिए लीज पर दिए हैं। सहायक धंधों में तेजी से प्रफुल्लित हो रहे मछली पालन में एक एकड़ से 1.50 लाख रुपए तक लाभ प्रति वर्ष लिया जा रहा है जो दूसरे कृषि धंधों से अधिक है।

अधिक लाभ के कारणों में आसानी से उपलब्ध सीड, मछली को कम लगने वाली बीमारी, फीड़ व इस्तेमाल होने वाली मशीनरी आदि का आसानी से मिलना शामिल है। इस धंधे में पानी की खप्त धान की अपेक्षा कम है। इसके अलावा सरकार की ओर से मिलने वाली सब्सिडी भी धंधे को प्रफुल्लित कर रही है।

मछली पालन विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर गुरप्रीत सिंह का कहना है कि सरकार की मत्सय संपदा योजना के तहत आरएएस सिस्टम, बायोफ्लाक सिस्टम, पूंग हैचरी तथा फिश फीड मिल के लिए आर्थिक मदद दी जाती है। जनरल वर्ग 40 तथा अनुसूचित जाति एवं महिलाओं को 60% सब्सिडी दी जाती है।

कैश क्रॉप है मछली
^मछली कैश क्रॉप है। जब पैसे चाहिए माल बेच सकते हैं। इसका कारण तैयार माल का हाथों हाथ बिकना है। एक बार तालाब पर ही खर्च आता है। तालाब को पानी से भरने के बाद पानी की लागत भी काफी कम रहती है। फीड़ आदि का आसानी से मिलना तथा मछली को कोई खास बीमारी न लगने के साथ विभाग की ओर से भी समय समय पर तालाबों की जांच व तकनीकी सलाह दी जाती है।
-कर्म सिंह, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मछली पालक विकास एजेंसी

