मेला:जहां श्री कार्तिकेय हुए थे अचल, वहां बना अचलेश्वर धाम, नवमी-दशमी का मेला आज से

बटाला3 घंटे पहले
  • श्रद्धालु शिवालय के पवित्र सरोवर में लगाएंगे डुबकी, पुलिस ने की सुरक्षा पुख्ता, दुकानें सजीं

भगवान शिव के पुत्र स्वामी कार्तिकेय की तपोस्थली श्री अचलेश्वर महादेव धाम में लगने वाला नवमी-दशमी का 2 दिवसीय मेला आज (सोमवार) से शुरू हो रहा है। 2 दिनों के मेले में श्रद्धालु शिवालय के सरोवर में डुबकी लगाएंगे और शिवालय और गुरुद्वारा साहिब में नतमस्तक होंगे।

प्रबंधकों ने मेले में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए काफी प्रबंध किए हैं। बुधवार और वीरवार रात को विशेष धार्मिक आयोजन किए जाएंगे। खरीदारी के लिए दुकानें सज गई हैं। सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस ने भी प्रबंध कर दिए हैं। श्री अचलेश्वर धाम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के मुख्य संचालक पवन कुमार पम्मा ने बताया कि इस 2 दिवसीय मेले को लेकर सारी तैयारियां मुकम्मल कर ली गई हैं। 23 नवंबर की रात को मंदिर परिसर में स्थापित कार्तिकेय हाल में जागरण भी होगा। इसके अलावा पंजाब समेत दूसरे राज्यों से साधु-संत पहुंच गए हैं।

ये है अचलेश्वर धाम से जुड़ी पौराणिक कथा
पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार भगवान भोले नाथ कैलाश पर्वत पर माता पार्वती के संग विराजमान थे। भोलेनाथ के मन में विचार आया कि अब उन्हें अपनी गद्दी दोनों पुत्रों श्री गणेश और श्री कार्तिक स्वामी में से किसी एक को सौंप देनी चाहिए। वह उनके बुद्धि कौशल की परीक्षा लेना चाहते थे।

भगवान भोलेनाथ ने अपने दोनों पुत्रों से कहा कि उनमें से जो पहले ब्रह्मांड की परिक्रमा करके पहले कैलाश पर पहुंचेगा, वह उनका उत्तराधिकारी होगा। यह सुनकर कार्तिक अपने वाहन मोर पर सवार होकर परिक्रमा के लिए उड़ गए। दूसरी तरफ गणेश भी अपने वाहन चूहे पर निकल गए।

गणेश जी को रास्ते में नारद जी मिले और बताया कि समस्त लोक तो माता-पिता के चरणों में है। ऐसा सुनते ही श्री गणेश जी ने वापस कैलाश पर आकर अपने माता पिता की चारों ओर परिक्रमा कर प्रणाम किया। भगवान शिव ने अपना उत्तराधिकारी श्री गणेश को बना दिया। आकाश में उड़ रहे कार्तिक जी को जब पता चला तो वह रूठ कर नीचे (इस स्थान) पर उतर आए।

यह जानकर भगवान शंकर 33 करोड़ देवी-देवताओं सहित आए और उन्हें मनाना चाहा, लेकिन कार्तिक नहीं माने और अचल रहे। तब भगवान शंकर जी ने उन्हें अचलेश्वर महादेव की उपाधि देकर उनका यहां निवास स्वीकार कर लिया। इसलिए यह स्थान हिंदू धर्म में महापूज्य है। इसी जगह पर हर साल कार्तिक माह की नवमीं-दसवीं को यह मेला लगता है।

