पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राष्ट्रीय रसायनिक सप्ताह:बीबी शरण कौर खालसा कॉलेज में क्विज, कविताएं और पोस्टर मुकाबले करवाए

चमकौर साहिब11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बीबी शरण कौर खालसा कॉलेज चमकौर साहिब के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसवीर सिंह की प्रेरणा से राष्ट्रीय रसायनिक सप्ताह को मनाते हुए अंतर कॉलेज क्विज, कविताएं और पोस्टर प्रदर्शन के मुकाबले करवाए गए। जिनमें पंजाब के 13 विभिन्न कॉलेजों के 100 के करीब विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया।

यह मुकाबले रोजाना जीवन में रसायनिक वैज्ञानिक की महत्वता पर आधारित हैं। इस मौके कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसवीर सिंह ने सभी भाग लेने वाले तथा पहला स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि इस तरह के मुकाबले हमारे ज्ञान में बढ़ोतरी करते हैं और विद्यार्थियों में ज्ञान के प्रति रुचि भी पैदा करते हैं।

इस मौके क्विज मुकाबले में तरनजीत कौर केएसएम सरकारी कॉलेज टांडा ने पहला स्थान और सोनी एमसीएम डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वीमेन ने दूसरा, मनजोत कौर केएसएम सरकारी कॉलेज टांडा ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया।

कविता मुकाबले में महक चौधरी एमसीएम डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन ने पहला स्थान, शौर्य एमसीएम डीएवी कॉलेज ऑफ वुमेन ने दूसरा स्थान और प्रभजोत कौर एमसीएम डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन और रमनदीप कौर सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। इसके अलावा पोस्टर प्रदर्शन मुकाबले में गुरप्रीत कौर सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ ने पहला स्थान और सिमरनप्रीत कौर खालसा कॉलेज चमकौर साहिब ने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया।

मुकाबलों में जज की भूमिका प्रो. तेजिंदर कौर, प्रो. अमृता और प्रो. रमनदीप कौर ने अदा की। प्रो. जसमिंदर कौर ने बताया कि सभी भागीदारी और विजेताओं ई सर्टिफिकेट जारी किए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुणे में ऑटोरिक्शा वाला BMW कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था, गार्ड ने रोका तो पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया - पुणे - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें