उद्घाटन:कैंडिडेट बोले- सारी नौकरियां 12वीं तक पढ़ों के लिए थीं, ग्रेजुएशन लेवल की कोई जॉब नहीं मिली

चमकौर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
  • बेला कॉलेज में लगाया रोजगार मेला, कैबिनेट मंत्री चन्नी ने किया उद्घाटन

अमर शहीद बाबा अजीत सिंह जुझार सिंह मेमोरियल कॉलेज बेला (चमकौर साहिब) में शुक्रवार को रोजगार मेला लगाया गया। इसका उद्घाटन तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने किया। चन्नी ने कहा कि रोजगार मेले में प्रसिद्ध कंपनियों की तरफ से विद्यार्थियों के वर्चुअल इंटरव्यू लेकर अलग-अलग पैकेज मुहैया करवाए गए हैं। मेले में पहल के आधार पर आसपास के क्षेत्र की कंपनियों को बुलाया गया है ताकि नौजवानों को नजदीक ही रोजगार मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि जो बच्चे विदेश जाकर काम करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए भी जल्दी ही विशेष पायलट प्रोजेक्ट मोहाली में शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।

उधर, रोजगार लेने पहुंचे गांव बेला के सरबजीत सिंह, चमकौर साहिब के गुरनाम सिंह, कंचन वर्मा, रणजीत कौर, पूजा रानी आदि से बात हुई तो उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें किसी भी कंपनी द्वारा जॉइनिंग लेटर नहीं दिया गया। न वेतन के बारे में बताया और न कोई भरोसा दिलवाया गया कि कब तक नौकरी जॉइन करनी है। उन्होंने कहा कि 2700 नौकरियों देने का ऐलान किया गया था पर यहां पर पहुंचकर पता चला कि इन्होंने तो सिर्फ 1452 नौकरियां ही देनी हैं। इसके अलावा सभी नौकरियां 12वीं कक्षा तक पढ़े लोगों के लिए थीं, ग्रेजुएशन लेवल की किसी नौकरी का अॉफर नहीं था। कुछ कंपनियां तो यहां पहुंची ही नहीं। वहीं, डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने कहा कि नौजवानों को ऐसे रोजगार मेलों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए ताकि कैंडिडेट्स ज्यादा से ज्यादा नौकरियां प्राप्त हो सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि प्राइवेट कंपनियों में 1400 के करीब नौकरियों का प्रबंध किया गया। कंपनियों ने अपनी जरूरत के आधार पर नौजवानों के इंटरव्यू करके सिलेक्शन की है। मेले में खरड़ से 291, सिंह से 767, रोपड़ से 244, मोरिंडा से 694 और ब्लॉक चमकौर साहिब से 722 कैंडीडेट्स ने हिस्सा लिया।

ग्रामीण इलाका होने के कारण 12वीं तक की नौकरियां अधिक रखीं
इस संबंध में जब जिला रोजगार अफसर रमनदीप कौर से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि चमकौर साहिब में ग्रामीण इलाका ज्यादा होने के कारण ज्यादा नौकरियां 12वीं पास लोगों के लिए निकाली गई थीं। कंपनियों ने नौकरियों के संबंध में सैलरी पैकेज की लिस्ट बाहर ही लगाई हुई थी।

