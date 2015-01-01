पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:दिल्ली जाने के लिए 26 को अनाज मंडी में इकट्‌ठा होंगे चमकौर साहिब के किसान

चमकौर साहिब6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान यूनियन कादियां ने की मीटिंग

चमकौर साहिब की अनाज मंडी में किसान यूनियन कादिया की तरफ से एक मीटिंग की गई। जिसमें उन्होंने दिल्ली चलो मार्च के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली चलो मार्च के संबंधी भारतीय किसान यूनियन कादिया के राज्य अध्यक्ष हरमीत सिंह कादिया ने जिला रोपड़ के किसानों के साथ मीटिंग की। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अपने क्षेत्र के किसानों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा इकट्ठे करें और बहुमत संख्या के साथ अपने ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों के जरिए दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करेंगे।

जिला अध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे चमकौर साहिब ब्लॉक के किसान चमकौर साहिब की अनाज मंडी में इकट्ठे होकर दिल्ली की तरफ रवाना हो गई। पंजाब के किसान अपनी-अपनी ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों के जरिए हरियाना में सभी रास्तों से दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे और जहां कहीं उन्हें किसी के द्वारा किसी भी जगह रोका गया तो वह वहीं पर धरने लगा देंगे और रोड जाम कर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानेगी किसान इस संघर्ष को और भी तेज करते रहेंगे। इस मौके पर राज्य अध्यक्ष हरमीत सिंह कादिया ने गुरिंदर सिंह भंगू को राज्य वक्ता नियुक्त किया गया।

इस मौके पर पलविंदर सिंह गोगी, उपाध्यक्ष गुरविंदर सिंह रुड़की हीरा, सरबजीत सिंह जिला अध्यक्ष फतेहगढ़ साहिब, रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रोपड़, कुलविंदर सिंह पंजोहा जिला सचिव रोपड़, सतनाम सिंह सोही, जगदीप सिंह ब्लाक अध्यक्ष चमकौर साहिब, अमरजीत सिंह ब्लाक अध्यक्ष मोरिंडा, अमनदीप सिंह ब्लॉक इकाई अध्यक्ष कोटली और आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष मेजर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें