मांग:कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर झल्लियां टोल प्लाजा पर धरना 16वें दिन जारी

चमकौर साहिब4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धरने में शामिल हुए पंजाबी गायक दुर्गा रंगीला, कहा- किसान संघर्ष को तीखा करें

गांव झल्लियां कलां टोल प्लाजा पर खेती कानून को रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर किसानों द्वारा धरना 16वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। वीरवार को धरने को संबोधित करते हुए परगट सिंह रोलूमाजरा ने कहा कि अब किसानों के साथ अन्य राज्यों की किसान जत्थेबंदियां इस संघर्ष में शामिल हो गई हैं और केंद्र सरकार और नरेंद्र मोदी के नाक में दम कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि काले कानून सिर्फ किसानों के लिए घातक नहीं है बल्कि पंजाब की आने वाली नौजवान पीढ़ी को भी बरबाद करने के लिए हैं।

धरने में विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे पंजाबी गायक दुर्गा रंगीला ने किसानों को हौंसला देते हुए कहा कि मैं भी आप लोगों में इस संघर्ष का हिस्सा हूं। उन्होंने शहीद भगत सिंह की मां की मिसाल देते हुए कहा कि अपना मन डोलने नहीं देना और इस संघर्ष को तीखा रूप दें और केंद्र सरकार के नाक में दम करके खेती कानूनों को रद्द करवाया जाए ताकि किसानों-आढ़तियों को उनका बनता हक मिले। इस मौके अमनदीप सिंह मांगट, दर्शन सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, गोगी झल्लियां, प्रितपाल सिंह, हरदीप सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, कुलवीर सिंह, गुरमुख सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, प्रलाद सिंह, चरण सिंह, मेजर सिंह मांगट व अमरजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

