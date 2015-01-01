पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल जली:गांव छोटा मकड़ोना कलां में गन्ने के खेत को लगी आग, सवा एकड़ फसल जली

चमकौर साहिब2 घंटे पहले
चमकौर साहिब के नजदीक पड़ते गांव छोटा मकड़ोना कलां में गन्ने के खेत में आग लगने के कारण सवा एकड़ में लगी गन्ने की फसल जल गई। खेत के मालिक रुलदा सिंह ने बताया कि वह अपने घर पर काम कर रहे थे।

किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा पता चला कि हमारे खेत में गन्ने को आग लग गई। आग की लपटें उठती देख मौके पर लोग जमा हो गए लेकिन कोई पास जाने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाया। इस मौके तुरंत चमकौर साहिब के फायर ब्रिगेड वालों को फोन किया और उनके द्वारा कुछ समय बाद लगी हुई आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

आग लगने का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चला। किसान रुलदा सिंह ने कहा कि उसके डेढ़ एकड़ खेत में गन्ना लगा हुआ है। कुछ मात्रा में गन्ना आग लगने से बच गया बाकी सभी गन्ना आग लगने के कारण झुलस गए। इस मौके बलदेव सिंह, हरि सिंह, ज्ञान सिंह मौजूद थे।

