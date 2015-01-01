पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम की दिक्कत:चमकौर साहिब में प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही ट्रैफिक की समस्या गुरुद्वारा साहिब आने-जाने वाली संगत हो रही है परेशान

चमकौर साहिब13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बजार में लगी भीड़ व सड़कों पर खड़े वाहन। (दाएं) नोटिस लगा होने के बावजूद गुरुद्वारा साहिब के बाहर खड़े वाहन।-भास्कर
  • गुरुद्वारा साहिब के बाहर प्रबंधकों ने वाहन खड़े न करने का नोटिस लगाया, इसके बावजूद खड़े किए जा रहे वाहन

चमकौर साहिब के गुरुद्वारा कत्लगढ़ साहिब के मेन गेट के आगे खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के कारण गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के मेंबर व शहरवासी परेशान हो रहे हैं। गुरुद्वारा साहिब के मैनेजर नत्था सिंह ने बताया कि गुरुद्वारा साहिब के मेन गेट के आगे कारण मोटरसाइकिल खड़ा न करने का नोटिस लगाया हुआ है।

इसके बावजूद भी लोग गुरुद्वारा साहिब के आगे वाहन खड़ा कर देते हैं। कुछ शहरवासी जिनके घर में कारें, मोटरसाइकिल खड़े करने की जगह नहीं है। वह भी अपने वाहन गुरुद्वारा साहिब के सामने पार्किंग में लगाकर चले जाते हैं।

इस कारण आने जाने वाले यात्रियों को बड़ी परेशानी होती है और जो गुरुद्वारा साहिब के सामने वाली सड़क के ऊपर दुकानों को सामने जो लोग खरीदारी करके अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर देते हैं, उससे गुरुद्वारा साहिब को आने जाने वाली यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

रोड पर खड़े वाहनों व हो रही ट्रैफिक के बारे में प्रशासन को कुछ जानकारी ही नहीं है। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि शहर के अंदर ट्रैफिक पुलिस आती ही नहीं है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस तो शहर के बाहर ही रहती है। इसी तरह आने वाले दिनों में शहीदी जोड़ मेला भी आ रहा है।

इसके कारण गुरुद्वारा में आने जाने वाली संगतों की भीड़ लग जाती है। जिला प्रशासन को चाहिए कि इसका कोई पुख्ता इंतजाम किया जाए।

इस संबंध में जब ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज एएसआई घनश्याम के साथ बात हुई तो उन्होंने बताया कि जो दुकानों के आगे गाड़ियां खड़ी होती हैं वह गाड़ियां दुकानों से सामान खरीदने के लिए खड़ी होती हैं। ट्रैफिक के चलते गत रात चालान भी किए गए हैं और नो पार्किंग के बोर्ड भी लगाए गए हैं।

इस मौके उन्होंने दुकानदारों को सख्त हिदायतें भी दी है कि अगर उनके दुकान के आगे कोई गाड़ी खड़ी हुई तो दुकान के मालिक पर और खड़े हुए वाहन का चालान किया जाएगा।

