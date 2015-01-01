पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संशोधन प्रोग्राम:वोटर सूची में संशोधन प्रोग्राम शुरू: एसडीएम

चमकौर साहिब11 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा हलका चमकौर साहिब में आधार व फोटो वोटर सूची में संशोधन प्रोग्राम निश्चित किया गया है। एसडीएम चमकौर साहिब हरप्रीत सिंह अटवाल ने बताया कि 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक बीएलओज के जरिए नए वोट बनाने, कटवाने या ठीक करवाने के लिए बूथों पर दावे एतराज फार्म प्राप्त किए जाएंगे और 21, 22 नवंबर और 05, 06 दिसंबर को पोलिंग बूथ और बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर बीएलओ के जरिए अपने निर्धारित पोलिंग बूथ पर सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जा रहे हैं।

वह सभी साहूलियतें www.voterportal.eci.gov.in या voter helpline मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए ऑनलाइन भी प्राप्त किया जा सकता है और किसी भी सवाल जा शिकायत के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

