वेबिनार:बीबी शरण कौर खालसा कॉलेज में कम्युनिकेशन स्किल्स के पब्लिक स्पीकिंग विषय पर वेबिनार

चमकौर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
बीबी शरण कौर खालसा कॉलेज के अंग्रेजी विभाग की तरफ से कम्युनिकेशन स्किल्स के पब्लिक स्पीकिंग विषय पर वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें गुणगीत कौर सॉफ्ट स्किल ट्रेनर लवली प्रोफेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी जालंधर ने मुख्य स्पीकर की तरफ से अपने विचार पेश किए। उन्होंने पब्लिक स्पीकिंग विषय पर चर्चा की और उपस्थितियों को कम्युनिकेशन स्किल्स को बेहतरीन बनाने के लिए सुझाव बताए।

उन्होंने जीवन में कुछ मिसाल देकर कम्युनिकेशन की किस्मों और इसके प्रभाव को समझाया। उन्होंने आज के समय में इसके महत्व संबंधी जानकारी दी। इस मौके कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कैसे और कब बोला जाए, इसके महत्व समझाना, हमारे लिए बहुत जरूरी है और ऐसे युग में विद्यार्थियों को पब्लिक स्पीकिंग शिक्षा देना भी बहुत जरूरी है। इस मौके विभाग के मुखी डॉ. संदीप कौर ने सबका धन्यवाद किया। इस मौके प्रो. तेजिंदर कौर, प्रो. रवनीत कौर, प्रो. अमनदीप कौर तथा सभी स्टाफ मेंबर व विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे।

