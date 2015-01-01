पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेड:टी-पॉइंट पर कार सवार 3 युवक एक किलो अफीम समेत काबू निशानदेही पर मॉडल टाउन में रेड करके नशा सप्लायर भी पकड़ा

दसूहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दसूहा पुलिस ने एक किलोग्राम अफीम समेत 3 कार सवाराें काे पकड़कर मामला दर्ज किया है। आराेपियाें की पहचान गुरदेव सिंह निवासी पटियाला, परगट सिंह निवासी कैथल और राम निवासी संगरूर के रूप में हुई है। थाना दसूहा के प्रभारी गुरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि एसआई जसबीर सिंह व एएसआई जग्गा सिंह पुलिस टीम के साथ टी-पॉइंट हाजीपुर चाैक दसूहा, जीटी रोड पर माैजूद थे।

इस दाैरान शक के आधार पर एक कार पीबी-13-बीबी-0109 को रोका गया। जब पुलिस ने कार की तलाशी ली तो एक किलो अफीम बरामद हुई। जब पुलिस ने पकडे गए आरोपियों से पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि यह अफीम वह मॉडल टाउन टांडा निवासी मांगड़ा से 75 हजार रुपए देकर लेकर आए हैं। इस पर पुलिस ने मांगड़ा के घर रेड की तो उसके पास से 75 हजार रुपए बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने उक्त चारों आरोपियों के खिलाफ एनडीपीसी एक्ट 29/61-85 तहत मामला दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

8 किलो चूरापोस्त समेत युवक काबू

सिटी पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना पर एक व्यक्ति को 8 किलोग्राम चूरा पोस्त समेत काबू कर मामला दर्ज किया है। एसआई प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि नशा तस्कर की पहचान नवीन गरुवर उर्फ रंगी निवासी गली नंबर 6 मोहल्ला सुखियाबाद के तौर पर हुई है। उसके पास से 8 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त मिला है। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि उसके पास 8 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त है, जिसको उसने अपने दोस्त की कोठी में मोहल्ला कीर्ति नगर में छुपाया हुआ है। पुलिस ने चूरापोस्त को बरामद कर लिया। एसआई प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस पता लगा रही है कि आरोपी कब से इस अवैध धंधे में संलिप्त है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें