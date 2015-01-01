पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:हरविंदर सिंह कलसी बने दसूहा व्यापार सेल के जिला कनवीनर

दसूहाएक घंटा पहले
गढ़दीवाला में बुधवार को भाजपा जिला प्रधान संजीव मिन्हास की अगुवाई में सदस्यों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें हरविंदर सिंह कलसी दसूहा को व्यापार सेल जिला कनवीनर नियुक्त किया गया। संजीव मिन्हास ने कहा कि पार्टी हाईकमान से विचार विमर्श करने के बाद हरविंदर कलसी की नियुक्ति हुई है। इस दौरान जिला जनरल सकत्तर अजय कौशल सेठु, शिव दियाल, जिला प्रधान युवा मोर्चा योगेश सपरा, करण सिंह, कुंदन लाल, गुरविंदर सिंह, गोपाल ऐरी, जसपाल भट्टी, हितिन पुरी, गगन कौशल, गुरप्रीत सिंह व अन्य भाजपा वर्कर मौजूद रहे।

