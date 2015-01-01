पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानून:ब्लाक तलवाड़ा सरपंच यूनियन ने कृषि कानून रद्द करने की रखी मांग

दातारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ ब्लॉक तलवाड़ा सरपंच यूनियन ने कड़ा विरोध किया और सभी सरपंचों ने यूनियन के प्रधान गांव बेडिंग के सरपंच नवल किशोर मेहता के नेतृत्व मे ब्लॉक समिति चेयरपर्सन वंदना चाडक को तीनों कृषि बिल रद्द करने के लिए रोष पत्र भी सौंपा। प्रधान नवल किशोर मेहता और हलेड़ के सरपंच दीपक ठाकुर ने केंद्र सरकार के किसान विरोधी रवैये को कोसा। ब्लॉक समिति चेयरपर्सन वंदना

चाडक ने भी पंचायत यूनियन की किसानों के हक में रखी मांग पर सहमति जताते हुए कहा कि जब से केंद्र सरकार की बागडोर मोदी सरकार ने संभाली है तब से ही देश की जनता को तरह तरह के हथकंडे अपनाकर लूटा जा रहा है। इस मौके पर सरपंच कैप्टन सुरेश कुमार, सरपंच प्रभात हैप्पी, सरपंच दीपक ठाकुर, सरपंच परवीन कुमार, सरपंच अमन देवी, सरपंच महिमा, सरपंच पप्पी झरेडा, सरपंच अशवनी, सरपंच निर्मला देवी, सरपंच मीना कुमारी, नेवी चाडक, सुरिंदर सिंह बिल्ला, काला डुगराल, राकेश भवनौर, सहित बहुत सारे गांवों के पंच सरपंच आदि हाजिर थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें