सरपंच:कोरोना काल में सहयोग करने वाले सरपंच सम्मानित

दातारपुर40 मिनट पहले
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा लॉकडाउन में जरूरतमंदों को सहयोग करने संबंधी समय समय पर जागरूक करने के लिए सरपंचों का सम्मान किया। बशिष्ट भारती इंटरनेशनल स्कूल दातारपुर ने मैनेजमेंट कमेटी के प्रबंधक गिरधर शर्मा के दिशा-निर्देश पर मैनेजर कपिश शर्मा और प्रिंसिपल दिनकर पराशर के नेतृत्व में स्कूल के समूह स्टाफ सदस्यों ने दातारपुर के सरपंच प्रभात हैप्पी, रेपुर के सरपंच पवन

कुमार पम्मी, नमोली हार की सरपंच सीमा रानी, रौली की सरपंच सरोज बाला, दलवाली कलां कलां की सरपंच अमन देवी, बहि नंगल कमाही देवी के सरपंच शादी लाल पिंकी, खटिगढ़ के सरपंच रमन कुमार झंडा, देपुर के सरपंच दिलबाग सिंह बागी, रकड़ी हार की सरपंच मंजीत कौर, सहित और भी बहुत सारे गांवों के सरपंचों को घर-घर जाकर स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया।

प्रबंधक गिरधर शर्मा ने कहा कि विश्व भर मे फैली कोरोना में अपनी जान हथेली पर रखकर बहुत सारी पंचायतों ने जरूरतमंद परिवारों की सेवा करने के लिए जो कदम बढ़ाया था वह बहुत ही सराहनीय योग्य काम था पंचायतों के इस नेक कार्यों को देखकर इलाके के कई सामाजिक व धार्मिक संगठन भी आगे आए इन सब की बदौलत किसी भी परिवार को कोई कमी नहीं आई।

