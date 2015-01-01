पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत निवारण कैंप:मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने लोगों की समस्याओं का तुरंत समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए

दीनानगर8 घंटे पहले
कैबिनेट मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी की ओर से अपने दीनानगर विधानसभा हलके में लगाए जा रहे शिकायत निवारण कैंप मुहिम के तहत गांव चेच्चियां छोड़ियां, दलेलपुर खेड़ा, पंडोरी बैंसां, कत्तोवाल, कलीचपुर, लाड़ी वीरां, कोट भल्ला, सुलतानी, नीवां धकाला, गाहलड़ी, मुगलानी चक्क, बाऊपुर जट्‌टां, दोदवां में लोगों की निजी व गांव स्तरीय समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए कैंप लगाए गए।

उन्होंने लोगों से रूबरू होते हुए संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों का तुरंत समाधान करने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि जिन लोगों के राशन कार्ड अभी तक नहीं बन पाए हैं वह निजी रूप में उनकी रिहायश पर आकर अपने फार्म जमा करवा सकता है। अपने हलके में किसी से भेदभाव करने की उनकी कोई मंशा नहीं है।

आप लोगों की ओर से दी गई ताकत की बदौलत ही वह मंत्री बनी हैं। जिसका लाभ हलके के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मिलना चाहिए। इस मौके पर सीनियर कांग्रेस नेता अशोक चौधरी, मंत्री के विशेष सहायक व मीडिया प्रभारी दीपक भल्ला, तहसीलदार मनजीत सिंह, डीएसपी महेश सैनी, ब्लाक समिति के चेयरमैन हरविंदर सिंह भट्‌टी, मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन मनजीत सिंह मंज भी मौजूद थे।

