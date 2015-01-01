पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आग:गोदाम में लगी आग, 400 बोरी मूंगफली जलकर राख

दीनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वेटरनरी अस्पताल के सामने जीटी रोड पर स्थित मूंगफली के गोदाम में शनिवार सुबह तड़के अचानक आग लग गई। अंदर से धुंआ उठता देख लोगों ने इसके मालिक नरेश कुमार को फोन करके सूचना दी गई। उन्होंने मौके पर आकर देखा तो अंदर मूंगफली के स्टोर की तरफ आग भड़की हुई थी।

उन्होंने फोन कर गुरदासपुर से फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड करीब 2 घंटे आग पर काबू पा लिया। आग से करीब 400 बोरी मूंगफली जलकर राख हो गई। आग के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। आरंभिक तौर पर बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट की संभावना जताई गई है। पुलिस आग के कारणों का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें