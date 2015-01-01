पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:श्री गुरु नानक देव के प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित नगर कीर्तन 28 को सजेगा, तैयारियों संबंधी की बैठक

डेरा बाबा नानक24 मिनट पहले
श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित गुरुद्वारा श्री दरबार साहिब डेरा बाबा नानक में 28 नवंबर को सजाए जा रहे नगर कीर्तन संबंधी भाई सुखविंदर सिंह अगवान मुख्य सेवादार गुरुद्वारा यादगार-ए-शहीदां और मैनेजर हरविंदर सिंह रूपोवाली की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई।

मीटिंग में विभिन्न स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल और अध्यापक, गुरु गोबिंद सिंह स्टडी सर्कल के सेवादार, सुखमणि सेवा सोसायटी डेरा बाबा नानक की महिलाओं और डेरा बाबा नानक की संगत ने हाजिरी भरी। भाई अगवान और मैनेजर रूपोवाली ने बताया कि श्री गुरु नानक जी के प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित गुरुद्वारा श्री दरबार साहिब डेरा बाबा नानक में 28 नवंबर को श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब आरंभ होंगे।

इसके बाद नगर कीर्तन सजाया जाएगा। 30 नवंबर को श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब जी के भोग डाले जाएंगे और दीवान सजेंगे। इस मौके पर करनैल सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, रजवंत कौर, मनजीत कौर, गुरमीत कौर, प्रभजोत कौर, शिंदर कौर, दिलबाग सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, खजान सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, भाई हिम्मतबीर सिंह, प्रचारक सर्बजोत कौर मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
