राहत की खबर:दाना मंडी की सफाई और पैचवर्क शुरू

डेरा बाबा नानकएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरु नानक देव के प्रकाश पर्व पर दाना मंडी में होंगे समाप्ति समारोह

गुरु नानक देव के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित समाप्ति समारोह डेरा बाबा नानक की दाना मंडी में 28 से 30 नवंबर तक करवाए जा रहे हैं। इन समारोह की तैयारियों को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। दाना मंडी के जाते रोड पर जहां कहीं भी गड्ढे हैं, वहां पैचवर्क किया जा रहा है।

वहीं, दाना मंडी की साफ-सफाई के लिए सफाई कर्मी लगाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा स्ट्रीट लाइटों और बिजली की तारों की मरम्मत करवाई जा रही है। इन समागमों में मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अरमिंदर सिंह, कैबिनेट मंत्री, विधायक और कई राजनीतिक व धार्मिक प्रतिनिधि भी शामिल होंगे। 28 नवंबर को भारत-पाक सीमा के नजदीक स्थित गुरुद्वारा सिद्ध सो में 28 नवंबर को श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब आरंभ होंगे।

समागम को करवाने के लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की ओर से पिछले दिनों अलग-अलग जगहें खोजी जा रही थीं, उसके बाद अधिकारियों की ओर से डेरा बाबा नानक में स्थानीय दाना मंडी में कार्यक्रम करवाने के लिए स्थान चयनित कर लिया गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से सभी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और डेरा बाबा नानक नगर कौंसिल के कर्मचारी दाना मंडी को मेंटेन करने में लगे हैं।

जिसके चलते खस्ता हालत पढ़ी हुई दाना मंडी को सही किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले 2019 में सितंबर माह में करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खुलने संबंधी कैबिनेट मीटिंग हुई थी, जिस कारण दाना मंडी को सुधारा गया था। बाद में इसकी दुर्दशा को लेकर कुछ नहीं किया गया, यहां तक की साफ-सफाई नहीं हुई। लेकिन एक साल बाद अब फिर से होने वाले समागमों के कारण प्रशासन अपने काम में जुट गया है।

