जागरुकता:अधिकारियों से ली तैयारियों की जानकारी, 28 को शुरू होंगे अखंड पाठ

डेरा बाबा नानकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंत्री रंधावा और डीसी मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने 551वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित बैठक की

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित डेरा बाबा नानक में होने वाले समागमों की तैयारियों को लेकर कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा की ओर से जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग की गई।

मीटिंग में डिप्टी कमिश्नर मोहम्मद इश्फाक, एडीसी तजिंदरपाल सिंह संधू, एसएसपी बटाला रछपाल सिंह, एसडीएम डेरा बाबा नानक अर्शदीप सिंह, एसडीएम बटाला बलविंदर सिंह के अलावा अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखजिंदर रंधावा ने समागमों संबंधी जिन अधिकारियों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई थी, उनसे आउटपुट ली।

इस दौरान डीसी ने समूह अधिकारियों को कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के लिए जारी की हिदायतों को मुख्य रखते हुए सभी तैयारियां मुकम्मल की जाएं और किसी किस्म की लापरवाही न बरती जाए। उन्होंने मंडी बोर्ड और पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को स्टेज की तैयारियों संबंधी हिदायत की।

वहीं मंत्री रंधावा ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह और राहुल गांधी को कार्यक्रम के लिए न्यौता दिया गया है। वहीं कोरोना नियमों के तहत सारे कार्यक्रम करवाए जाएंगे। वहीं विभिन्न गांवों में प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित विकास कार्यों का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा।

समाप्ति समागम मौके पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह समेत पंजाब के कैबिनेट मंत्री, विधायक और सामाजिक और धार्मिक प्रतिनिधि शामिल होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह भारत-पाक सीमा पर बने धुसी बांध से खड़े होकर पाकिस्तान स्थित गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शन करेंगे।

समागम को मुख्य रखते 28 नवंबर को श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब आरम्भ करवाए जाएंगे और 30 नवंबर को श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब जी के भोग डाले जाएंगे, उपरान्त कीर्तन दरबार सजाए जाएंगे, यह प्रोग्राम दाना मंडी में होगा।

